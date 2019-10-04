After a loss last Friday at Big Foot, the McFarland High School football team needed to turn things around quickly when it took on Clinton in its Friday, Oct. 4, homecoming game. Despite some penalties and turnovers, the Spartans scored three second-quarter touchdowns and two more in the third to take a 35-0 win over the Cougars.
The win improved the Spartans’ record to 4-3 with Rock Valley Conference leading Evansville coming to town next Friday.
McFarland needs to win one of its next two games to be eligible for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
In the first quarter, both teams were stuck in the mud offensively and combined for five punts. Yet, a 23-yard run by quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson and an 11-yard pass play to Nic Hall put the ball on the Clinton 35 in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Hall ran the ball into the end zone from there to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
The game changer for McFarland came in the middle of the second quarter after Clinton could not score on a fourth-down run play from inside the McFarland 1-yard line. The Spartans took over on downs pinned in its own end of the field, but Price-Johnson scampered 60 yards on a third-down play to move the ball to the Clinton 35. Price-Johnson runs of 11 and 14 yards put the ball inside the Cougars 3 where Owen Tran scored to put McFarland up 14-0 with 1:12 before halftime. After Clinton took the ensuing kickoff, it fumbled on its first play from scrimmage with the Spartans recovering at the Clinton 22. After another key 8-yard run by Price-Johnson, Connor Frasier pounded the ball into the end zone on a 3-yard run to give McFarland a 21-0 lead with six seconds before halftime.
McFarland widened its lead to 28-0 on a 27-yard run by Price-Johnson with 4:37 left in the third quarter and then Price-Johnson hit JT Pimental on two pass plays, one for 49 yards and the other for 12 yards and a touchdown to give McFarland a 35-0 lead. The remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
Evansville – a 40-14 winner over Big Foot Friday night – is 7-0 on the season. The team is led by gunslinging quarterback Tyr Severson, and wide receivers Sully Geske and Carson Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.