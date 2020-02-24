Head coach Zoe Kurth has guided the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op to its first playoff win since 2015.
McFarland High School senior Aeryn Olson scored a goal and assisted on another in the first period as the Icebergs defeated Onalaska 2-1 on Feb. 20 at the Onalaska Omni.
Olson put the Icebergs on the board at 7:31 of the first period off an assist from Deerfield’s Hallie Hefel.
Hefel then scored at the 13:46 mark with Olson and Oregon’s Izzy Newton getting the assists.
The Icebergs remained ahead 2-0 until 15:56 of the third period as Jaden Hammes scored on the power play.
But Stoughton freshman goalie Aven Bruner remained solid and saved 39-of-40 shots by the Hilltoppers. The Icebergs had 13 shots on goal with Onalaska net-minder Izzy Lassa saving 11.
The Icebergs last playoff victory came Feb. 19, 2015, in a 2-1 win over Badger Lightning at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena. The team lost in the next round at Onalaska.
