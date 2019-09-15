The beginning was not what the McFarland High School volleyball team hoped for Saturday, Sept. 14, when it played Catholic Central in its first match of the DeForest Invite. The Spartans fell 25-16 in the first game and then dropped a 26-24 decision in the best-of-three match.
But after winning its next three matches, the Spartans found themselves playing for the tournament championship against Catholic Central. This time, McFarland took care of business with 25-23, 25-21 win to take the title.
“After dropping the first match and learning from our unforced errors, the team pulled together and played some high-level ball to win the next four matches and won the championship,” head coach Trish Fortune said after her team improved its record to 10-3 overall.
After the Hilltoppers got the best of them in the earlier match, the Spartans pounded them with 28 team kills, eight from Nina Crull, and seven from Hannah Rounds and Avery Pennekamp. McFarland also managed 28 digs as Erin Eggers led the way with seven. Lizzy Fortune had 22 of the Spartans 24 assists.
McFarland earned the right to play for the tournament championship after knocking off three other opponents. The Spartans needed three sets to put away Waterford 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 as Pennekamp had 11 kills, Eggers had 14 digs and Fortune came up with 24 assists.
Crull came up with 12 kills, Fortune had three aces and another 21 assists as the Spartans upended West Salem in two sets, 25-15, 25-18.
The Spartans had a good battle against host DeForest before coming out on top 25-19, 25-17 as Fortune had six aces and 15 assists, and Eggers contributed 12 digs.
McFarland returns to Rock Valley Conference action Thursday, Sept. 19, at Jefferson with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
The Spartans scored 19 straight points in the first game of its home opener and took a 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 win over Rock Valley Conference foe Evansville.
The Blue Devils scored the first three points of the first game before the Spartans went on their dominating run to lead 19-3. McFarland scored four in a row to build the lead to 23-5 before ending the game with two straight points.
In the second game, the Spartans had runs of six and five points to easily put away the Blue Devils.
Game three was more competitive as the Spartans led 9-8 before seven of the next eight points to lead 16-9. McFarland scored the final four points to win the match. Crull and Pennekamp both had seven kills, Fortune had six of the team’s 16 aces and 21 assists, and Eggers came up with nine digs.
Coach Fortune said the team’s outside hitting was strong and kill attempts were well timed. Yet, she said the Spartans were nervous, because they were playing their first match in 12 days since the Aug. 30-31 Warhawk Open at UW-Whitewater.
“We did well at the Whitewater tournament, but then we had a long break,” she said. “Anytime you’re off for a long time, you get a little anxious entering the match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.