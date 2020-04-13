Dr. Michael Lewis passed away April 5, 2020, shortly after suffering a cerebral event with complications. His loving wife was at his side.
Michael was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on July 2, 1949, to Dr. Robert and Irene Lewis where he grew up with his four sisters. While becoming an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, he attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary, and after leaving that path, graduated from Racine St. Catherine’s. Although Michael almost became a geologist, he earned degrees in zoology and English from UW-Madison where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He earned his doctor of dental surgery from Marquette University in 1977.
While at Marquette, he met the love of his life and began a 46-year journey with Paulette of building happy memories filled with love and laughter.
Dr. Lewis was known in McFarland as “The Dentist,” where he provided dental care for over 33 years. He was proud of having built a practice that held to the belief of treating patients like he would want to be treated. After retiring in 2011, he had many interests that included movies, sports and politics. Although a true home body, he and Paulette had numerous vacations to scuba dive and build memories.
Michael was always ready with a joke, a story and his opinion. He touched many lives and will always be remembered for his quick wit and incredibly kind heart.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Paulette Olsen Lewis; sisters, Mary Kay Kempken (Bruce), Jane Lewis (Mickey Maier), Ann Ruetz (John) and Pat Galea (Victor); as well as nieces and nephews, Michael, Julie, Amy, Anthony and Robert.
Visitation at Cress Funeral in McFarland with a celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a future date when it is possible to once again gather. A memorial to honor his legacy is being developed.
Please share your memories of Michael at www.CressFuneralService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.