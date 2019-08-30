Jacob Tisue of McFarland was arrested by McFarland police Thursday and is tentatively charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
The case is being reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. Tisue is being held at the Dane County Jail.
Tisue has been the executive director of Madison School and Community Recreation since June 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.
He has no prior convictions under the Wisconsin Circuit Courts.
The McFarland Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Micheal Klementz at 838-3151.
