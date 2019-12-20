At least one person has prior knowledge a violent school attack will happen in 80 percent of reported cases, according to the Wisconsin Office of School Safety. The office is working to address potential threats with the goal to make Wisconsin schools the safest in the nation.
Director of the Office of School Safety Kristen Devitt gave a presentation at the E.D. Locke Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, to discuss the history and purpose of the Office of School Safety and what schools are doing to keep children safe.
In 2017, Gov. Scott Walker signed the School Safety Bill or Act 143 into law, creating grants to improve the safety of schools and creating the Office of School Safety within the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
“Oftentimes, people would brush off things a kid would say, and say ‘Oh, they’re just a kid,’” she said.
If a student exhibiting a violent act, school officials conduct a threat assessment. Staff look for suicidal or homicidal behaviors, because the thought process behind both is similar. A student considering a violent act does not impulsively decide to act; instead, it builds up over time.
Rather than suspending, expelling or arresting the student, officials try to first intervene in a school environment.
Act 143 also requires mandatory threat reporting, annual school safety drills, the submittal of blueprints of each school facility and updating of safety plans every three years.
“They’re seeing more reports, but they’re valuable reports. They’re reports the officers want,” she said.
The Office of School Safety distributed $100,000 last year for facility improvements, a required school safety assessment, required support from local police, adverse childhood experiences training and trauma informed practices training.
Ten percent of school staff must attend adolescent mental health training and one member attends a threat assessment team course.
“All of the money goes directly to schools, but some of the money will be sent to schools experiencing a crisis,” she said.
The Office of School Safety has assisted schools around the state to offer support during times to crisis.
When Jayme Closs was kidnapped and both her parents murdered in Barron, the Office of School Safety stepped in with therapy dogs, a school psychologist who works with the local police department and an art therapist.
Baraboo School District students and staff received death threats and other violent threats after a 2018 prom of photo of students doing a Nazi salute was shared on social media.
Devitt gave a presentation to Aquinas Catholic School in La Crosse students after a student reported that another student brought a gun to school in April. The student was subsequently bullied, so Devitt held an assembly explaining the difference between snitching and getting someone help.
Recently, Devitt has worked with the Oshkosh School District after a student was shot after attacking the school resource officer.
“Statistically, December is one of the lower months for safety threats. What we saw last week was a statistical anomaly,” she said.
A school official asked Devitt when the school community would return to normal.
“You need to let go of how things were last week,” Devitt replied.
She is helping the school move forward with their “new normal.”
