For the second year in a row, the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association has named McFarland High School boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek coach of the year among WIAA Division 3 schools.
While last season Ogorzalek was the sole winner among Division 3 coaches, this season he shared it with Kyle Konkol, coach of Shorewood, which defeated the Spartans in the state championship game earlier this month.
Ogorzalek, who has just completed his seventh year coaching McFarland, guided the 2019 Spartans to a record of 17-3-4 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. After beating Edgerton and Sugar River in the regional round and eliminating Platteville/Lancaster and Mount Horeb in the sectionals, the Spartans advanced for the second straight year to the state tournament at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Spartans defeated Rice Lake 7-2 in the semifinal game but fell 2-1 to Konkol’s Greyhounds.
Seven players were named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team in 2019 including forwards Ethan Nichols and Zach Nichols, goalkeeper Matt Schutt, midfielders Jake Sampson and Brett Connor, and defenders Kobie Smith and Jackson Werwinski.
In 2018, the Spartans also reached the state tournament under Ogorzalek, won the semifinal match over Plymouth but lost to Milwaukee Pius in the title game.
Ogorzalek replaced Gaelan Fraboni as McFarland’s coach in 2013 and led the team to its first trip to the state tournament in school history. The Spartans lost to Ashland in the semifinal game, but it started a major turnaround for the McFarland soccer program.
After a dozen players graduated after 2013, the Spartans record dropped to 10-13-1 the following season. Since 2015, McFarland boys soccer has been a major juggernaut locally and statewide. The team has lost only three conference games in the past five seasons including a 10-2 mark in 2015, a 6-1-1 record in 2017, and undefeated records in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
A number of McFarland victories and ties have come against Division 1 and Division 2 schools that have larger student populations. Ogorzalek has scheduled those games to help his team work on its weaknesses against tougher competition in preparation for the postseason.
A 2005 graduate of UW-Madison, Ogorzalek has a career record of 110-45-11 with a 54-10-3 mark against Rock Valley teams.
