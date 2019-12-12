Thursday, Dec. 12
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
School Safety with Kristen Devitt, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m., Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety director speaks of issue of school safety, free
Saturday, Dec. 14
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to noon, unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 16
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Fire safety tips, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m., join fire inspector and public education specialist Mitchell Sutter of McFarland Fire and Rescue for fire safety and prevention tips
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Adult Craft Club: book stacks, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3 p.m., paint and embellish stack of old books for unique holiday decoration, register at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity, club reading “Amulet 3: The Cloud Searchers” by Kazu Kibuishi
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Page Turners teen book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., club reading “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson, open to grades 6-12
Adult Craft Club: clothespin snowflakes, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create snowflakes out of clothespins, register at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Thursday, Dec. 19
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Santa theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack, no registration required
Friday, Dec. 20
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Teens After Hours: Faux stained-glass art, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12, register at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Dec. 21
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gift wrapping party, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m.-noon, wrap presents away from prying eyes, bring gifts and own wrapping supplies, library will provide holiday music, coffee, hot apple cider and light refreshments
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a gingerbread workshop, grades 1-5, registration recommended at mcfarlandlibrary.org or by calling 838-9030
Movie: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., join other adults for showing of movie with popcorn
Sunday, Dec. 22
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Tuesday, Dec. 24
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
Wednesday, Dec. 25
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
Friday, Dec. 27
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., bring a project or learn how, all skill levels welcome
Sunday, Dec. 29
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 30
Food pantry closed
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., first ever Monday Crafternoon, drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Tuesday, Dec. 31
E.D. Locke Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
