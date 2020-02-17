The time is drawing near for March Madness and the high school and college basketball playoffs. Everyone talks about the brackets, the players, the coaches and the teams vying for a title.
No doubt, three former local high school basketball greats are also looking forward to another postseason, but they will do it with fond memories of once playing the game and succeeding at the highest level.
This trio – Bill Pearson and Leah Hefte Kuykendall from McFarland, and Deborah Hughes from Monona Grove – was inducted late last year into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for their accomplishments as high school athletes. All three went on to play college basketball and lead successful lives as adults.
They will always be thankful for their experiences in high school and how athletics prompted them to approach life with enormous confidence and immense courage.
Nationally-known journalist Rick Reilly once called Pearson “the only 6-foot-8 Swiss Army nnife in history."
“The basketball was his brush and the paint his canvas, but not just basketball. Words, too,” Reilly wrote. “Piano. Dance. Art. Film. Friendship. I still haven’t found the thing he can’t do, and I’ve been trying for 30 years.”
Raised in McFarland by a large, sports-loving family, Pearson’s basketball coach was Sam Mills, who built the Spartans into one of Wisconsin’s most-unbeatable basketball powers in the early to middle 1970s. Pearson joined the team as a sophomore, and the team went 62-2 until he graduated from high school.
Pearson was the top scorer and rebounder on a team that won state basketball championships in 1973 and 1974. His nickname was Vanilla Thunder for his jumping ability.
"The Class of 1974 was exceptional,” said Pearson, who lives with his wife Kristin in La Quinta, California. “We were blessed not only with some of the best basketball players – Tom Sawyer, Jim McFall, Tim Dunston, Lou Harrison and many more – winning state twice, but also winning the football conference and placing second at state in track. I was lucky to be among them."
Pearson not only had a high IQ when it came to basketball, he was also the school’s valedictorian.
“Bill Pearson is the Bill Walton of Wisconsin high school basketball,” said Mills, referring to the former UCLA college basketball great who later won NBA championships with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics.
Pearson would not end up in professional basketball, but he excelled with the UW-Madison team. He was UW Freshman of the Year in 1975, a two-time UW free-throw leader and first team Big 10 academic. In 1978, he was selected Madison Area Sportsman of the Year.
He earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota and started a successful business career that took him to places such as England, France and Germany.
Yet, Pearson was never shy when it came to trying something new. He worked as a stand-up comic and served as judge of the HBO Comedy Festival for six years. He also wrote a screenplay, performed with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets dance line for a year, taught MBA Marketing at UW and attempted other hobbies such as golf, painting and the piano. Friends say the key to his life has been compassion, gratitude and laughter.
More than two decades later, McFarland was lucky enough to see another basketball phenom take her place in Spartans sports history.
Hefte played all four years for the Spartans and excelled at basketball under head coach Sue Murphy. She would score 1,635 points in her varsity career. As a senior, she averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
In 1999, Hefte led McFarland to the 1999 WIAA Division 2 state championship after the team was undefeated in 26 games. She scored a combined 67 points in the state semifinal title game against Mosinee and in the final game against Campbellsport. She recorded 10 3-point baskets in those two games.
Hefte would go on to become Capitol Conference player of the year in 1999 and first-team all-state.
Hefte’s success wouldn’t end in high school as she played four years with the UW women’s basketball team. In three of those years, she was Academic All-Big 10 and as a senior, served as co-captain of the Badgers in 2002-03.
Upon learning she was named to the WBCA Hall of Fame, Hefte said she was surprised but also extremely humbled and honored. She said playing sports at McFarland provided her with amazing memories and lessons that helped mold her into an adult.
“I would like to thank all my teammates throughout my four years as a Spartan, each one of my coaches, especially my high school coach, Sue Murphy, my family and of course the amazing McFarland community who were quite possibly the most supportive, lively fans in all of Wisconsin,” Hefte said. “I will forever be grateful for all the love and encouragement from those who helped me along my basketball journey.”
After majoring in education at UW-Madison, Hefte spent 12 years teaching third graders at the Shanghai American School in China. She now lives in Vienna, Austria, with husband Matt Kuykendall and children Talia and Kieran.
Over at Monona Grove High School in the middle to late 1990s, Hughes was carving out her own athletic legacy. She played varsity basketball and volleyball as a junior and senior. In her junior year, Hughes helped MG finish second in the state basketball championship.
Hughes had 949 points, 490 rebounds and a free-throw shooting percentage of .867 in her high school varsity career. As a senior, she scored 25.6 points per game and was selected to the All-State second team and the all-academics first team.
Hughes took her athletic talents to Elmhurst College, an NCAA Division 3 school in the northern suburbs of Chicago and was an instrumental part of the women’s basketball program.
In three seasons at Elmhurst, she earned first team honors in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, led the CCIW in scoring average and field goal percentage twice, and was selected to the All-CCIW Academic Team and named Elmhurst College’s offensive MVP. She also ranked among the top scorers and free-throw shooters in NCAA Division 3.
Hughes graduated from Elmhurst College with honors as a biochemistry major and finished basketball with a career-leading 55.8 percent field goal percentage and 81.2 percent free-throw percentage. She ranks second in career scoring with 1,740 points, third in career rebounds with 882 and third in career free throws with 316.
She attended the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and earned her doctorate in clinical psychology. Hughes now lives in Arizona with her partner and two children.
Hughes said her induction into the WBCA Hall of Fame was a pleasant surprise, and she has no regrets dedicating her life to sports.
“I miss the practices, the games, the competition and so forth,” Hughes said. “I truly loved playing sports in high school and college. I dedicated a lot of my time then to practicing and becoming a better athlete. I look back on that now and don’t ever wish I had spent my time doing anything else. Playing sports was a passion and a love for me. It was something I was completely committed to.”
