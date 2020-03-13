McFarland Communications and Technology Department is recommending that anyone intending to attend the McFarland Village Board candidate forum Saturday, March 14, consider watching it at home instead of in person.
As part of the COVID-19 precautions, Public Health Madison & Dane County strongly recommends organizations take action in avoiding the gatherings of large groups.
Residents can view the forum in a variety of ways: YouTube, Charter cable channel 982, TDS cable channel 1009 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Four candidates will seek three spots on the McFarland Village Board. They are Justin Rupert, Alyssa Charlesworth, Carolyn Clow and Michael Flaherty. Each spot is a two-year term.
The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.
Audience questions will still be accepted. Email questions tocommunications@mcfarland.wi.us prior to or during the event, or comment a question during the live YouTube stream.
The forum will begin at 11 a.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center.
The YouTube stream will remain online post-forum as well.
