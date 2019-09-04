Hoyos Consulting placed in Inc. magazine’s 2019 list of the 5,000 fastest growing privately owned companies nationwide. The McFarland company ranked No. 3,538 after seeing 99 percent growth with $2.5 million in revenue.
Owner and principal consultant Andrew Hoyos began the company 13 years ago.
“When I started the company, it was just myself,” he said.
At the time, he was primarily doing network consulting. Since then, he has added 10 full-time employees and recently hosted interns.
He describes Hoyos Consulting as a “boutique provider of internet services.” The company primarily works with businesses to provide network consulting, Wi-Fi, routers and other network services.
Fortune 500 companies also reach out to Hoyos Consulting to provide Wi-Fi connection for guests at conventions. Hoyos recently returned from a three-week stay in China to provide internet services for a video game competition.
Hoyos Consulting’s sister company, Four Lakes Broadband, provides residential internet services to those living in Dane County’s rural areas to increase internet access and equal opportunity.
Hoyos said his company had been growing rapidly with just word-of-mouth and referrals from other customers.
“I was curious about where we’d rank,” he said.
He filled out an online application and submitted the company’s information from 2018 to the business magazine for private companies. The magazine ranks companies by comparing revenue growth between 2015-18 with an in-depth verification of the numbers and quality of growth.
Hoyos and his team were excited to see an email that they had made the list. They had to keep their ranking secret for a few weeks, which he said was hard to do.
“To have it validated by an external party and see the ranking in competition to peers, we were really excited,” Hoyos said. “It validated all of the hard work our team has put in to get us here.”
Hoyos said the biggest factor in the company’s growth is “this ridiculous approach to customer service” that makes people prefer his company over larger ones, such as Charter or TDS.
“People aren’t just a number to us,” he said. “We actually care about these companies we’re working with and we see their needs and we want to help.”
As a local business, he said his company understands the problems of those living in the area.
“We care is really the end of that and I think that’s what’s made the difference for us,” Hoyos said.
