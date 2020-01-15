The McFarland Police Department issued a silver alert to locate a missing adult.
Sixty-year-old James Klint, a white 5-foot-10 tall male weighing 210 pounds, walked away from his assisted living facility Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9:45 a.m., according to a news release from the McFarland Police Department.
He has short, messy blonde hair with blue eyes, is unshaven and has a faded small skull tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, gray/blue slip-on shoes, a green Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt and a gray jacket.
He was seen at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 14 at the McFarland House Café and it is believed to have been at Denny’s restaurant on Broadway Street in Monona around 12:15 p.m.
“There is concern he is unable to maintain his health without medications or make the decision to return to the assisted living house due to his cognitive and health diagnosis,” the release said. “He is known to frequent restaurants or other establishments that have food.”
The release noted he is friendly but may make inappropriate comments, lie about who he is and persuade others to give him food or cash.
Klint has diabetes and is insulin dependent. He has been without insulin since Tuesday. He does not have medications, identification cards, money or a phone with him.
Anyone with information about Klint or his whereabouts should contact the McFarland Police Department at 838-3151 or call 911 if it is an emergency.
(0) comments
