Virginia “Ginny” Dodson has her hands in a lot of pies as a board member of the McFarland Historical Society.
Dodson will be honored as the historical society's volunteer of the year for 2019 at the society’s annual meeting from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
The event is open to the public. Wisconsin wines and homemade refreshments will be served.
Dodson joined the historical society in the 1980s.
She, her late husband and daughter lived just around the corner from the historical society building, and her daughter went on a tour in third grade. On Memorial Day celebrations, they would get hot dogs and ice cream and walk through the museum.
The home the Dodsons lived in is now designated as a historic McFarland landmark in an effort to recognize homes and businesses built before 1925 outside of the landmark commission’s recognition.
“I’ve always been interested in local history,” she said.
Growing up in Buffalo, New York, her father was a history buff himself, pointing out places of historical importance and landmarks.
Like many other members, neither Dodson nor her husband are Norwegian, but were intrigued by McFarland’s heritage.
“We both enjoy the history and learning about the past and seeing how the past can relate to the present,” she said.
She was on the board for more than five years until her work life got hectic. She worked as a lecturer in zoology UW-Madison for about 15 years. After getting a degree in computer programming from Madison Area Technical College, she worked at American Family Insurance as a programmer and then in the training division.
She rejoined the historical society in 2007 and has been on the board since, serving as secretary for four years and the membership chairman for two years.
“Now I’m just hanging out,” she said with a laugh.
But her time on the board has been far from relaxed.
Dodson has served as a docent for both the historical society and the Larson House Museum and helped plan annual Strawberry Shortcake Festivals and Chocolate Fest.
She used to take classes on tours, where she was surprised by the amount of engagement and the sophisticated questions young children would ask.
“It’s not what I would’ve expected, but it just gave me a real boost to see people able to make the connections even at an early age,” she said.
Dodson was on the board when they acquired the Larson House at auction, helping to raise funds and pay back taxes that cost more than the house. She joined 250 volunteers along the months-long process to repaint, clean, strip wallpaper and refurbish the house.
As part of the fundraising campaign, people could donate to name a room. Instead of a room, Dodson had the garden named in memory of her late husband, Stanley Dodson.
“My husband really loved to garden, and so I was interested in making a capital contribution toward it,” she said.
She started the Garden Committee at the Larson House Museum. Although she has had to step back, 13 members still serve.
Over the years, Dodson noticed an uptick on the number of volunteers, partially due to the Larson House Museum. Some of the volunteers who helped refurbish the building joined the board.
“It’s been really helpful, because you can do a lot more if you have several people working on it,” Dodson said.
One of her most memorable experiences was riding in a repainted historic rowboat during its inaugural sailing.
A group of men on the board restored a double-pointed rowboat, similar to those used at the Larson Beach Resort.
“They did the boat and I said, ‘Well we got to put this in the water. We’ve got to see if it floats. What good is a boat if it doesn’t float?’” she asked them.
They decided she would ride in it for the first time at the opening of the boardwalk trail by McDaniel Park.
Outside of the McFarland Historical Society, Dodson practiced tai chi for more than 30 years and used to teach in McFarland. She also played recorder for the Winds of Southern Wisconsin and helped with Shared Table monthly community meal as part of her church’s council.
“She’s always been an inspiration to me. She went back to school, got an entire new degree had an entire new career and was always just busy in the community helping people,” said Dodson’s daughter, Sarah Wilson. “It’s definitely always been an inspiration to me and how I want to raise my daughter, too. You can have your own career and be really active and still be there for your family.”
“It’s a lot of work, but everybody’s so excited about creating something special that it’s very enjoyable work even though you’re working hard,” Dodson said.
While Dodson is excited to be honored, she noted that she is just one of numerous volunteers with the McFarland Historical Society.
“Of course, I’m very honored and I’m one of many people who have contributed quite significant number of hours over the years ago,” she said. “My hope is many others can be honored in the future, because this is not a one-person operation. Everyone is working together.”
