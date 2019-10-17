To the editor,
We would like to express our sincere appreciation for all the support our family has received for our 4-year-old grandson, Brody. Brody was recently diagnosed with Batten's Disease/CLN2, a degenerative neurological disorder that, as of now, has no cure. The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming. From donations to Brody’s Roar, the purchase of yard signs, attendance at the recent fundraiser, kind words of concern and your prayers. A special thank you to Lynn Kenney, Theresa Sutfin, Jeff Minter, Trish Fortune, Morgan Schuchardt, Erin Elliot, Lindsey Brabender, Jane Mitchell and all the other volunteers for all the hard work they did to put together Brody’s Roar fundraiser. It was a wonderful day. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. More information about Brody can be found on brodysroar.com.
Marcie Minter
McFarland
