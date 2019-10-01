Free Sales for Families volunteers spent the week setting up the sale, organizing and laying out about 500,000 items for families in need.
This fall’s sale will be on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the McFarland United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St.
Free Sales for Families hosts semiannual sales with items for children of all ages, ranging from newborns to 18 years old. Items include toys, clothing, sports equipment, crafts, nursing items and maternity clothes.
This year’s sale will also include a table with special needs items donated by the families of the Madison Area Down Syndrome Society.
Shoppers are encouraged to make a monetary donation to one of three nonprofits of their choice.
“It’s not centered on one organization,” secretary Amber Boldt said. “We try to help as many people as we can.”
This fall, shoppers can choose to donate to the McFarland Historical Society, Free Sales for Families or a scholarship fund Free Sales for Families is starting.
The anticipated donation among the organizations is predicted to be $2,000 to $2,500.
“It’s totally open for their situation. They know their situation best,” founder and director Ellie Kyser said.
Donations are not income-based or necessary. Some shoppers will choose to donate items to the sale or volunteer, but it is not required.
“If they can’t or don’t want to pay anything, that’s fine,” said Kyser. “There’s no judgement on our end.”
The sale also does not have location restrictions for shoppers who want to come from outside the area.
The first Free Sales for Families was held out of Kyser’s two-car garage with leftovers from a rummage sale. She did not want the items to go to an organization that would sell them. She advertised on social media and set out three jars to collect money to give shoppers the choice of which nonprofit to donate to. The first sale raised about $1,100.
“There’s just such a need and when you’re here working the sale and people are coming in and they’re waiting in this long line when it starts, you just know that these people need it,” she said.
In addition to monetary donations, leftover items are donated to area animal humane societies, shelters and other local organizations.
All items are donated by individuals or are unclaimed lost and found items from area schools, day cares and the library. Those who want to donate items or money can arrange a pickup or dropoff with volunteers. Any items a child aged 0-18 years could use is accepted, with the exception of stuffed animals, stained or ripped items, and expired items.
Those who would like to donate or volunteer can email freesalesforfamilies@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
“We’re always looking for more volunteers,” Boldt said.
Volunteers set up the sale, sort and pick up donations, and assist with outreach throughout the year.
Those who donate four hours of their time can shop Wednesday before the sale.
Free Sales for Families volunteer Nicole Gilsdorf experienced first-hand the need many shoppers feel after the birth of her first daughter. She realized how many items go into raising a child. As a former teacher, she helped spread the word of the sale to fellow teachers, school social workers and friends with children so they could access items.
“I see the need for it working with at-risk families and families in need,” she said.
While Kyser is happy the sale has grown and the organization helps people, she hopes to keep the sale local.
“We are definitely getting bigger and bigger, but we still want to stay small and kind of grassroots,” she said. “We want to stay small. We want to stay in McFarland if at all possible.”
“We love that they use the building to do this and we help out in whatever way we can,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Bryan Sirchio, said.
The church has provided a space for the sale the past three years. Church members provide refreshments during the sale and help move tables.
“We’re really about service, and in a general sense, to help meet needs wherever they are,” he said.
About $14,000 was raised for this fall’s sale. Free Sales for Families fundraises with a quarter auction in spring and a quarter auction and silent auction in fall, as well as the annual sales. Proceeds go towards storage, sale materials and advertising.
Free Sales for Families will host a quarter auction and silent auction fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Viking Lanes Banquet Room, 1410 Highway 51, Stoughton. Items from a variety of vendors will be auctioned starting at one quarter.
