Due to weather conditions anticipated to impact the area, the village of McFarland has issued an order prohibiting parking on all village streets and roadways, taking effect at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and ending at noon Sunday, Jan. 12.
At this time, the forecast indicates the possible accumulation of upwards of 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning, accompanied with high winds and frigid wind chills, making travel and the ability to effectively plow roadways exceptionally difficult.
As with any winter storm, actual snow accumulations could vary. Should the storm fail to produce anticipated conditions, this prohibition may be lifted at some point throughout the weekend. This updated information may be found on the McFarland Police Department Facebook page.
A street parking prohibition means no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any village street or roadway, without exception.
Parking is permitted in the front (north) lot of the Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., parking lot for those that do not have sufficient parking space for guests.
No public parking is allowed in the rear (south) lot, as this area is reserved for police, fire and EMS personnel.
The main purpose of such a declaration is twofold: one, to maximize the ability of plowing crews to clear roadways for travel, and secondly, to prevent residents from having to dig their vehicles out of large walls of snow created by plow vehicles as they move around vehicles left on the street.
The village of McFarland takes into consideration a variety of factors in making these determinations, including anticipated snow amounts, type of snow (wet versus dry), temperature, wind conditions and the timing of the storm as it relates to staffing considerations.
