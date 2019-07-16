Brett Ogorzalek, the head coach of the McFarland High School boys soccer team, doesn’t know how we was chosen to be one of the coaches for Saturday’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game at UW-La Crosse.
He thinks it could be from being named as the 2018 Rock Valley coach of the year, or perhaps his track record with the Spartans in guiding the team to two state appearances in five years.
It doesn’t matter to Ogorzalek, who said he is honored to be selected to coach some of the best soccer talent in Wisconsin. His gold team will include former McFarland athlete Caleb Blair, who won conference player of the year for three straight seasons.
He said the team will gather today in La Crosse and have two days of practice before the game.
“I’m envisioning there will be a lot of soccer practicing for our team, so the guys can get used to each other and get a feel for how everybody else plays, and try to build up as much chemistry as we can before the game,” Ogorzalek said.
Ogorzalek said Blair’s presence on the team should a big help. Blair scored the first goal of the 2018 WIAA Division 3 championship game in Milwaukee before Milwaukee Pius came back to beat the Spartans 3-1.
“He’s a great leader and he gets along with everybody,” Ogorzalek said. “He would run through a brick wall for his team. He’s a coach’s dream.”
Blair signed a letter of intent to play men’s college soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. He will be in good company as least three conference players of the year will be his teammates: Sugar River’s Jack Gentilli (Capitol Conference), Stevens Point’s Rick Perez (Wisconsin Valley Conference) and Carter Abbott of Marquette University High School (Great Metro Conference).
The boys all-star game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at UW-La Crosse.
The girls all-star game will take place before that as 11:30 a.m. Former McFarland athlete Lexi Hettiger and former Monona Grove athlete Sophia Wendt will participate in that contest.
Hettiger was named 2019 Rock Valley Conference player of the year after leading the league with 38 goals. Wendt has signed a letter of intent to play goalie on the women’s soccer team at Southeastern Louisiana University.
