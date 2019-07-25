A staircase painted by the children at Spartan Day Camp leads to a mezzanine that overlooks 110 children sitting alert for the daily morning meeting. After the meeting, some children will be chartered to summer school and swim lessons while others will stay behind to play gaga ball in the brand new gym.
Spartan Day Camp in McFarland moved to a new facility on July 1 to accommodate more children and make room for additional activities.
“We were outgrowing our former space,” owner Megan Bisbee said.
The former location, located by the Pick ‘n Save, could only hold 90 children and lacked green areas and a playground. The owners worked with the space they were provided at the time, but the goal was to have a location of their own.
“We’ve been renting for five years and this was our five-year dream plan – to have our own space,” owner Shelly Seay said. “Now this is ours.”
Spartan Day Camp hosts before and after school programs for school-aged children, as well as programs during summer, winter and other days school is not in session. The camp goes on daily field trips and has charter buses to transport children to and from school and other activities, such as swimming lessons.
Since moving to the new facility, the camp has doubled the number of children and staff members. Children from Glendale Elementary School in Madison have joined programs alongside McFarland School District children.
The new facility is 10,000 square feet with a 2,750-square-foot mezzanine on the second floor. The gym space has tripled in size from the former location. In addition to green space and a playground, there is also a kitchen space with cafeteria tables and employee offices. The mezzanine has tables for children to do homework, a reading area and spaces for play.
Bisbee and Seay plan to install a slide from the second floor to the first floor. They also plan to fence in the outdoor green space and put in basketball hoops.
“It’s just nice to have so much space,” Seay said.
When visitors tour the facility, Seay said they are surprised to learn the camp’s after-school program has between 80 and 100 children.
“But then I say, ‘Well, you know right now there’s 110 kids, and it just doesn’t feel like there’s that may kids because there’s so much space.’”
Bisbee and Seay started having meetings to plan architecture in 2017 and construction began in November 2018. Spartan Day Camp was temporarily located at the Madison Curling Club between May 31 and June 30.
The facility is open to school-aged children between 5 and 12 years and is currently enrolling for before- and after-school programs.
While children are at school, the facility normally sits empty. However, Bisbee and Seay will open the facility to toddlers, preschoolers and homeschool groups for open gym during the day and host music classes.
“As the weather starts to get cold, we’ll do Saturday open gyms and Sunday open gyms,” Bisbee said.
The facility will also be available to rent for birthday parties and bridal parties.
Spartan Day Camp will host a grand opening to thank the community Saturday, Aug. 17, with food carts, face painters and balloon artists. The event is open to the public.
