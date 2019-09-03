McFarland High School volleyball coach Trish Fortune called the Warhawk Open at UW-Whitewater a great opening tournament for her team that helped determine its strengths and weaknesses.
The Spartans tied for fifth place with Monona Grove in the Aug. 29-30 event after beating five of the 24 schools and losing twice.
Things got off to a good start with three wins on the first day. McFarland defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 25-16, 25-18; Beloit Memorial 25-16, 25-7; and Monona Grove 25-18, 25-15.
The victories continued the second day as the Spartans topped Bloomer 25-22, 25-21 and Tomahawk in a three-set thriller 22-25, 25-13, 15-7.
McFarland’s winning streak came to an end with a 25-22, 25-16 loss to Platteville and then a 25-23, 25-23 defeat to Lakeside Lutheran in the final match.
“In the two matches we lost, we were right with them, but our opponents kept the ball in system where we had to scramble and play from behind,” Fortune said. “That broke us down a bit, and then we had unforced errors. I think our defense was very good, which is key.”
Lizzy Fortune led the Spartans with 122 assists and 12 aces, Avery Pennekamp recorded 53 kills, Katie Hildebrandt had nine blocks, and Erin Eggers had 84 digs.
Nina Crull also pitched in with 12 aces.
McFarland’s next match is at home Sept. 12 against Evansville with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils won one of nine Rock Valley Conference matches last season and ended with an overall record of 2-29.
In 2018, the Spartans won its only match against Evansville 3-0 with Eggers leading McFarland with seven aces and nine kills and Lizzy Fortune getting 24 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.