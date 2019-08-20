Talk to McFarland High School head football coach Paul Ackley, and there is this excitement in his voice over the buzz that can be heard throughout the community over the upcoming 2019 season.
The buzz is justified after the Spartans 9-0 regular season record last season. The team outscored opponents 400-134 and recorded 53 touchdowns from the line of scrimmage. McFarland allowed opponents seven points or fewer in five games. While the team ended up losing 22-21 to Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 3 Level 1 game, Ackley strongly believes last year’s success will rub off on the returning players.
“It was a wonderful learning experience for those boys. Everyone worked very, very hard to get to that point,” said Ackley, now in his 15th year as McFarland’s head coach. “You hope that hard work on and off the field, and what the juniors and sophomores experienced from that process carries over to this season. I hope they learned what it took to get to that level and hopefully, we can buy into that again and do our best to replicate that.”
While the Spartans will have 15 seniors on the roster, some have limited experience. But Ackley saw a lot of good things in the earlier practices.At quarterback, replacing Derek Schwarting, who passed for 1,985 yards and 27 touchdowns, will not be easy. So far, three players – Gavin Wood, Jeremiah Price-Johnson and Nic Hall – are competing for the job.
“We are looking at a three-man kind of rotation, and we need to see which one is going to give us the best output for our offense,” Ackley said. “It will be a different type of quarterback this year.”
While Price-Johnson saw limited time as the signal caller last year, Hall would be an interesting choice. Last season at wide receiver, he led McFarland with 30 catches for 461 yards and seven touchdowns.
The offensive line lost some major personnel to graduation, but Ackley is confident assistant coach Brian Hawn can get those players into shape.
“The offensive line is a crucial part of any program. Coach Hawn he will get our line to do what they need to do,” Ackley said. “He is a phenomenal coach. He keeps those kids working hard.”
Senior and third-year starter Bryce Thompson will be the offensive line’s anchorman and provide the leadership it needs. Others who may have a significant role include Jon Cain, Zach Gunderson, who will also double on the defensive line, and juniors Kyle East and Sean O’Connor.
The Spartans will have many experienced wide receivers including Hall (if not playing quarterback), Donovan Hudson and Cam Schaaf. Others who should get opportunities are Xavier Schreiber, who caught five passes for two touchdowns in 2018, Jacob Semmann and JT Pimental. Hudson, Price-Johnson, and Connor Frasier are the top candidates for running back.
On defense, Ackley will have a significant amount of experience coming back including three All-Rock Valley Conference defensive linemen: Gunderson, Frasier and Schreiber. Frasier had 65 total tackles in 2018, Gunderson had 47 and Schreiber had 44.
The Spartans will have the talented Schaaf at safety, where last season he made 61 tackles and successfully defended four passes. Hall will also return at defensive back with Vivek Tara, and the linebacking crew of Jonah Pribbenow, Tyler Neild, Cain and Thompson will be expected to produce.
Kicking will be handled by Matt Ahrmein, who has been receiving some tutoring from Tyler Wedel, a former kicker for McFarland and Northern Illinois University.
Ackley suspects McFarland will have a target on its back after last season’s undefeated year. His job will be to keep the team focused on the schedule one game at a time and not worry so much on future opponents.
“We are not a conference champion right now. We are just one of 10 teams in the conference,” Ackley said. “Our season will be dictated by how we do and what we control. We can’t control what the other team thinks. We can control how we would respond and act on those things.”
