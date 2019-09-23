McFarland won six events and had a 1-2-3 finish in one race as the Spartan girls swimmers topped Oregon 101-69 Tuesday, Sept. 17, in a Badger South Conference dual.
Emily Landwehr, Zosia Martinka and Emma Hall finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 200-meter individual medley. Landwehr’s winning time was 2:33.66.
Landwehr also took first in the 400-freestyle with a time of 4:50.95, defeating Claudia Schwartz of Oregon by nearly eight seconds.
The Spartans controlled first and second places in the 200-medley relay as Mara Freeman, Laura Billman, Bella Dettmers and Emily Schoenbrodt were first in 2:10.81, a .01 margin of victory over a McFarland second quartet of Landwehr, Abbie Harrington, Ella Weaver and Sofia Alf.
The Spartans also had a win in the 100-backstroke with Adrianna Nickels completing the distance in 1:11.87, the 100-breaststroke with Billman getting the top spot in 1:22.43, and the 400-freestyle relay as Alf, Brooklyn Ray, Natalie Schwaab and Nickels had a winning time of 4:28.28.
Nickels was second and Ray third in the 200-freestyle, and Weaver and Hall had a 2-3 finish in the 100-freestyle. In the 200-freestyle relay, the quartet of Schoenbrodt, Chloe Dettmers, Harrington and Freeman finished second, and their teammate foursome of Weaver, Jess Dant, Hadley Johnson and Landwehr took third place.
