Christ the King (CTK) Catholic Church in McFarland will host a Tanzanian Night to support its sister parish in Tanzania in East Africa.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, 5306 Main St.
All are welcome to enjoy authentic Tanzanian foods, a silent auction of Tanzanian items such as baskets and cloths, 50/50 raffles, informational booths, games, videos and pictures form Ilungu, and more.
This fundraiser will help the parishioners of St. Benedict Parish who live in poverty in the remote and mountainous region of Ilungu. Illiteracy is another major issue.
St. Benedict Parish was inaugurated in 2013. Because it is such a young parish, the infrastructure of the parish has not yet been completed. The Rev. Abdon Minde, pastor of St. Benedict Parish, said the parish still needs basic facilities, development projects to sustain the parish, a fence around the perimeter of the parish and a school.
The circumstances of St. Benedict Parish have caused many parishioners to lose hope. However, two years ago, the Rev. Steve Smith of CTK Parish and Minde took the initiative to become sister parishes. As the only source of spiritual, material and financial assistance to St. Benedict Parish, CTK parishioners are becoming aware that their prayers and donations are having an impact on the lives of their brothers and sisters in Ilungu.
In August 2019, Julie and Mark Allington and Julie’s sister, Pat Malak, visited St. Benedict Parish. They saw the progress St. Benedict Parish has made and can attest to the difficult conditions that continue to exist in Ilungu. They also experienced the love, joy and gratitude that the parishioners of St. Benedict have for their sister parish. The CTK ambassadors were given many gifts, most of which will be in the silent auction on Tanzanian Night.
In addition to the fundraising activities, receptacles for warm clothing and children’s picture books will be available.
For questions or more information, contact Julie Allington at julieallington@gmail.com or 715-862-2523.
