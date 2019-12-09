Monona Grove’s Hannah Weber and McFarland’s Aeryn Olson both found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op from losing its sixth straight game to start the season.
Anna Gontarski scored a three-goal hat trick to lead the Lakeshore Lightning to a 6-3 win over the Icebergs on Dec. 6 at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
Weber got the Icebergs off to a good start with the first goal of the game off an assist from Stoughton’s Taylor Nisius and Kelsey Waldner at 2:18 of the first period. But Gontarski scored twice at 7:55 and at 16:07 to put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at the first intermission.
The Icebergs were held scoreless in the second period, while the Lightning increased its lead to 4-1 on goals from Caitlin Kennedy and Sydney Bartlett.
Olson’s goal at 4:29 of the third period off assists from Nisius and Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper cut the gap to 4-2, but Gontarski scored her third goal less than a minute later and Lauren Curtis added another at 5:31 to put the Lightning ahead 6-2.
Schipper tallied at 7:49 off Nisius’ third assist of the night, but the Icebergs couldn’t get closer.
Stoughton’s Aren Gruner faced 24 shots in net and saved 18, while Lightning goalie Kami McCardle was much busier with 36 saves on 39 shots.
Despite the 0-6 start, Icebergs head coach Zoe Kurth said the team is playing better with each game.
"The girls are disciplined and are playing hard despite being down in each game. We hope to continue to improve each practice and game," Kurth said.
The Icebergs return to the ice Friday, Dec. 13, with a home game against Viroqua. Faceoff at Mandt Arena is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Viroqua won its season opener against the Badger Lightning but dropped its next two to Onalaska and the Rock County Fury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.