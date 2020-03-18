In an effort to follow Public Health of Madison and Dane County guidelines, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold its regularly scheduled meeting electronically Thursday, March 19. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public.
A recent advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicates the county voard will be meeting the spirit and complying with the open meetings law by making the electronic meeting open to the public.
The meeting will include items that will allow committees to conduct necessary business remotely in the coming weeks as Dane County prepares to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 that have been seen around the world. As a reminder, county committee, board, and commission agendas can be accessed at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“These are unusual times," said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. "We’re doing our best to keep the county moving forward while still being open to the public.”
The board’s agenda will include a few items, primarily lease agreements and position reclassifications, but also a resolution accepting a $50,000 Youth Justice Innovations grant from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to address the needs of youths and families around truancy and school justice partnerships.
For the public to register to speak or register in support or against an item, a registration form must be completed.
Information for participating electronically can be found at the top of the agenda: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=734249&GUID=1C518F66-729A-4C20-9264-4AABA491B653
Additionally, the county board office is closed until further announcement. To contact a specific supervisor, see their contact information on the county board website. To speak with county board staff, call 266-5758.
To contact the board as a whole, the email address is county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com.
