On a night when the opposing netminder had a stellar evening, the Icebergs high school girls hockey co-op found a way to get a trio of goals past her.
Beaver Dam junior Abby Okon made 84 saves, but the Icebergs came away Jan. 6 with a 3-0 win at the McFarland Community Ice Arena.
It was the third win in four games for the team, which began the season 0-9-1.
Beaver Dam is winless in seven contests and was shut out for the second straight game after a 9-0 defeat to the Rock County Fury on Jan. 2.
Okon faced 27 shots by the Icebergs in the first period, but the game remained scoreless until 8:20 of the second period when Stoughton freshman Carley O’Neil stuffed a shot past Okon off an assist from Oregon junior Izzy Newton.
Newton added to the lead five minutes later as McFarland’s Aeryn Olson was credited with the assist to put the Icebergs on top 2-0 going into the second intermission. Up to that point, Okon had kept her team in the game with 63 saves.
In the third period, Deerfield junior Hallie Hefel scored an unassisted goal at 5:44 to put the Icebergs up by three.
Beaver Dam had four power-play opportunities, three in the third period, but the Icebergs were able to kill them off. The Icebergs had a number of quality shots while shorthanded, as Beaver Dam had difficulty getting organized with the skater advantage.
Stoughton freshman Aven Gruner started in net for the Icebergs and saved two shots in two periods. Stoughton junior Abby Seybold took over in the third period and made nine saves.
It was the first shutout for the Icebergs since Jan. 20, 2018, when the co-op won a 3-0 decision over Badger Lightning.
As a team, Beaver Dam has scored only seven goals all season. The two teams play again Feb. 7.
The Icebergs are on the road Saturday, Jan. 11, against Brookfield Glacier with the puck scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. Brookfield had one win in its first 14 games and allowed better than eight goals per contest.
Icebergs 7, Badger Lightning 3
Four third-period goals, three by Newton, lifted the Icebergs to a 7-3 win over Badger Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo.
Olson and Stoughton junior Rachel Louis scored the first two goals of the game to give the Icebergs a 2-0 advantage at 6:19 of the first period. But the Lightning tallied three goals before the first intermission, two by freshman Bella Bowden.
With 54 seconds left in the second period, Hefel tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal.
The third period belonged to Newton who scored all three of her goals in the first 6:41 of play. Stoughton freshman Alexa Short added the Icebergs final goal with 2:15 to play.
Gruner overcame a rough start to finish with 25 saves out of 28 Lightning shots. Kaitlyn Elder stopped 42-of-49 shots by the Icebergs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.