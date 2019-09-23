Michelle Butcher at No. 1 singles and Laura Maudlin at No. 3 singles had some difficult opposition when the McFarland High School girls tennis team hosted Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Both players were forced into third set tiebreakers but came out winners as the Spartans defeated the Whippets 6-1.
Butcher won the first set of her match against Whitewater’s Cassidy Laue 6-2, but fell in the second 3-6, leading to a 10-point tiebreaker. Lacey said Butcher made some adjustments against Laue and took the match with a 10-5 win.
“We got the last chess move,” McFarland head coach Tod Lacey said. “It was great for Michelle to get the win.”
Maudlin was a 6-3 winner in her first set against Whitewater’s Tessa Papcke but lost the second set 4-6. In the tiebreaker, Maudlin ended up with a 10-3 victory.
“Laura really stepped it up in the tiebreaker and just started cracking some amazing shots,” Lacey said.
The No. 2 singles match went to the Spartans Aeryn Olson who beat Kaitlyn Partoll 6-0, 6-1, and Lexi Mazzara won the No. 4 contest over Crystal Chan 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 Great Corcoran and Grace Henes topped Sophie Olson and Odessa Sohn of the Whippets 6-4, 6-4, and No. 2 Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik defeated Whitewater’s Katelyn Lashley and Anisa Dauti 6-4, 6-4.
McFarland suffered its only loss in the No. 3 doubles match as Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp fell to Melanie Reyes and Marianna Cano 2-6, 1-6.
Lacey said all seven matches were good solid battles, and the victory was a confidence builder heading into this week’s conference tournament.
“Nobody walked away with any matches. We had to earn every match,” Lacey said. “We are aiming for the conference, and we know we got to play our best when we get there. It’s important we play solid competition and perform at our best.”
The Rock Valley Conference tournament is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.
After that, the Spartans play non-conference matches at DeForest and Lodi on Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, respectively. Both begin at 4 p.m.
East Troy 5, Spartans 2
No. 4 singles player Mazzara and the No. 1 doubles team of Corcoran and Henes were McFarland’s only winning flights as the girls tennis team lost to Rock Valley Conference foe East Troy 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Mazzara won her match in two sets over the Trojans Izzy Galluzo 6-3, 6-0. The victory by Corcoran and Henes was more challenging; 7-6, 7-6 against East Troy’s Katie Metcalf and Sophia Rondeau.
No. 3 singles Maudlin lost her first set to Jessica Tess 4-6, but won the second set 6-4 to force a third-set tiebreaker. However, Tess came out on top 13-11 to secure the match.
McFarland’s two other singles flights – No. 1 Butcher and No. 2 Olson – both lost in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Bartzen and Kopp, and No. 3 Shields and Pournik also suffered two set defeats.
Lacey said taking on the talented Trojans was very challenging.
“Their girls are backboards,” he said. “They get everything between the lines, and it’s tough to win they don’t hit anything out.”
Spartans 6, Edgerton 1
Bartzen and Kopp at No. 2 doubles pulled off a key three-set victory as McFarland defeated league rival Edgerton 6-1 on Monday, Sept. 16.
The duo got off to a rough start in the first set against Johanna Rusch and Jordan Bauer of the Crimson Tide with a 2-6 loss, but recovered to win the second set 6-4 and take the tiebreaker 10-7.
Corcoran and Henes at No. 1 doubles topped Edgerton’s Ashley Ulset and Taylor Shaw 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 3 duo of Shields and Pournik took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Isabella Gilmour and Karlye Smreck.
McFarland won in three of the four singles flights as No. 1 Butcher knocked off Kelsey Lien of Edgerton 6-4, 6-4, No. 3 Maudlin topped Kylee Houfe 6-3, 6-3, and No. 4 Mazzara downed Zoe Lein 6-2, 6-0.
The Spartans only loss came in No. 2 singles as Aeryn Olson was beaten by Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox 2-6, 4-6.
