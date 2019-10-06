The very challenging Blackhawk Country Club in Madison provided some difficulties for McFarland High School girls golfer Carson Eccles in the Friday, Oct. 4, WIAA Division 1 regionals.
Yet, the senior played well enough to advance to this week’s sectional round as an individual qualifier after shooting a 98, the 10th lowest score among all golfers.
Eccles scored a birdie 3 on the par-4 10th hole despite its three bunkers surrounding the green. The par-4, ninth hole also had its share of sand traps near the hole, but Eccles salvaged par. Eccles also scored a par on the par-4 11th despite another nest of bunkers.
She came up with bogeys on seven other holes, but a 7 on the par-3 fifth hole and an 8 on the par-4 15th kept her from shooting in the low 90s. Still, it was a great performance by Eccles, who played in the sectionals this week at the Lake Windsor Golf Course in DeForest.
Other McFarland golfers included Emily Gates, who scored two pars and four bogeys to end with a 107. Emily Schoeller fired a 137, Nikkia Kohn shot a 140, and Mackenzie Rynes had a 151.
Madison Memorial, with a team score of 376, was the best of seven regional teams. Stoughton had a 394, followed by Jefferson with 425 and Fort Atkinson with 432. The top four teams advance to the sectionals along with the four lowest-scoring golfers not on one of the qualifying teams.
McFarland had the sixth-best team score with a 482.
Stoughton had the two lowest scoring golfers with Myranda Kotlowski shooting a 79 and Caylie Kotlowski firing an 85.
Joining Eccles as an individual qualifier was Verona’s Andrea Schleeper with an 85, Angelina Myhr of Madison La Follette with an 87 and Ellie Lombardo of Mount Horeb with a 95.
