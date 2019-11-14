The November McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month is Chhime Yangdron. Yangdron, a senior at McFarland High School, was nominated by Kim Wink.
“Chhime is a very positive person,” Wink said. “She always has a smile on her face and a friendly greeting. During summer school, Chhime was one of the only volunteers who honored her commitment on a daily basis. She also volunteers at the humane society and the hospital. She is a hard worker and always strives to do her best. She is also a volunteer Link Leader, helping our freshmen adapt to high school. I cannot imagine the challenges of moving to a new country and having to adapt while living away from your parents. Chhime does it flawlessly. I believe Chhime is very deserving of Student of the Month.”
Yangdron plans to study meteorology at UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee or St. Cloud State University.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
