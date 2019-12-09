Juniors Zach Gunderson and Kristian Schlicht could not be beaten when the Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op competed in the Dec. 7 Reedsburg Duals.
The 152-pound Gunderson and heavyweight Schlicht were both 5-0 as the team played dual matches against La Crosse Logan, Riverdale, Wisconsin Dells, Westby and River Valley.
MGM defeated Wisconsin Dells 43-30 as Gunderson won his match in a decision and Schlicht triumphed with a pin. Other wrestlers who won in pins included 126-pound Cole Weaver, 132-pound Cade Rux, 138-pound Jonathan Schlaefer and 220-pound Guether Switzer. Connor Frasier won his match in a major decision.
Wisconsin Dells earned four wins via forfeit.
Against La Crosse Logan, MGM surrendered 24 points in forfeits but won six matches in falls in a 48-36 defeat.
Gunderson needed only 39 seconds to pin his opponent, and Schlicht won in a fall at 3:07. Jaden Denman at 113-pounds won in a fall, as did Weaver, Rux and 138-pound Gabe Roderick.
Gunderson won in a fall at 3:14 and Schlicht took a 5-2 decision, but MGM fell to Riverdale 54-21. Rux and Switzer earned victories through forfeit.
In the match against Westby, Gunderson wrestled at 160 pounds and still won in a fall in 48 seconds, while Schlicht ended his match with a pin in 43 seconds.
Westby earned 24 points in forfeits to win over MGM, 45-27.
Denman earned a victory via fall at 113-pounds, and Schlaefer scored a win by decision at 138 pounds.
Gunderson and Schlicht both earned pins in the River Valley match, but 18 forfeited points by MGM led to a 43-30 setback. Denman, Frasier and Switzer all won following pins.
The team battles in a dual meet Friday, Dec. 13, against Watertown at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m.
MGM competes in a multiteam invitational the next day at Waunakee with action set to begin at 10 a.m.
Schlicht gets lone win against Stoughton
Stoughton has been a traditional powerhouse in boys wrestling for many years, and the Vikings were ready to show their stuff in a Dec. 6 match against MGM at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland.
Head coach Karl Voeck said he was well aware of the Vikings reputation in the sports.
“To be honest with you, as a wrestling fanatic, I jealous of it,” Voeck said. “They have kids that come up freshman year, and they are ready to wrestle after many years of wrestling at the state level and the national level.”
The Vikings ended up winning the dual 75-3, but their hosts put on a hard-fought, gutsy display of wrestling.
Schlicht secured MGM’s only win of the night when he took a 3-1 decision over Stoughton’s Griffin Empey.
“I just kept on fighting, and had him on the ground and tried to get him with my power half (nelson).” Schlicht said. “We have a lot of potential and will keep fighting throughout the year.”
Voeck was also impressed with Schlicht’s performance against Empey, who is just a freshman but already an accomplished wrestler at both the state and national levels.
“We focus on always keeping the pressure on somebody. It was a struggle and went back and forth the whole match, and in the end, Kris ended up where he needed to be,” Voeck said.
Gunderson at 152 pounds, Weaver at 126 pounds and Denman at 113 pounds all lost via decision. Gunderson lost 14-6 to Vikings junior Gavin Model, Weaver fell to Nicolar Rivera in a technical fall 21-4, and Denman was on the short end of an 8-3 score against Chance Suddeth.
Gunderson, who had 70 career wins entering this season, said he must continue to improve.
“I just have to put in a little more effort to get better,” Gunderson said. “Stoughton always has good people and true competitors in all weight classes. We strive every day to get better.”
The 132-pound Nux, 138-pound Brandon Thao, 182-pound Frasier and 220-pound Switzer were defeated in pins. Stoughton won six matches via forfeit.
Sun Prairie 43, MGM 30
Three Monona Grove/McFarland co-op wrestlers, who advanced to the sectionals in last season’s WIAA state tournament, got their seasons off to a good start in the team’s Dec. 3 opening meet of the season at Sun Prairie.
Gunderson won his 152-pound bout over the Cardinals Dominick Stroede in a fall at 1:34. Heavyweight Schlicht pinned his opponent, Gabe Eull of Sun Prairie, in 41 seconds, and Weaver defeated GraceAnn Rossmiller in the 126-pound bout in a fall at 3:02.
Switzer won the 220-pound match over Sun Prairie’s Blaine Moore in a fall at 2:19, and 113-pounder Denman defeated Bopa Quintanna in a fall at 2:55.
Sun Prairie won the non-conference dual match 43-30. If not for forfeits at 106, 145, 170 and 195 pounds, costing it 24 points, Monona Grove/McFarland might have been able to defeat Sun Prairie, which won three matches in falls and one by decision.
