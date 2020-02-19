The UW-Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking the public for help in locating Sean Baek of McFarland.
Baek, an 18-year-old UW-Milwaukee freshman, went missing from his Cambridge Commons residence hall in Milwaukee at about 1:25 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Baek has type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent.
Milwaukee police later reported that Baek was under the influence of LSD at the time of his disappearance. He and another student took LSD in the residence hall when the other student had a bad reaction. Baek may have been afraid when authorities notified to give the student medical attention.
“At about the same time that Sean was seen leaving the building, an eyewitness saw a person run toward the riverbank near the residence hall,” the UW-Milwaukee police said in a Feb. 17 statement.
The university police department initially withheld this information because they did not want Baek or anyone with relevant information to fear getting in trouble by coming forward.
“We are sharing more information now, because we feel it is important that concerned members of the campus and wider community are not misled or diverted by rumors not supported by the information gathered by police,” the statement said.
At about 1:20 a.m., Baek texted his father, “I love you guys, I am so sorry.”
Baek was wearing a green Milwaukee Bucks cap, a maroon and white shirt and white shoes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
In a Facebook post, his mother, Kristin Erickson, claims Baek has been abducted by a strong, ex-military man or ex-football player with Caucasian or olive skin. The man is wearing a leather bomber jacket with a red bandana or scarf.
Erickson believes her son was abducted near Brady Street in Milwaukee, at 1:40 a.m. that Friday and driven to Chicago.
“It is important for the public and our campus community to understand that as of right now, the police have received no information from any witnesses to this effect,” the UW-Milwaukee police said in the statement about the social media post.
Baek’s friend, Matthew Mandli, also of McFarland, posted on Facebook the information about his abduction came from a psychic.
Baek’s family and friends accessed his social media accounts Saturday, Feb. 18, but have not found any leads as to Baek’s whereabouts.
Mandli noted that Baek only had a phone on his person when he went missing.
Milwaukee police are searching the neighborhood and area along the Milwaukee River. They do not suspect foul play at this time.
Police will not deploy a dive team until they have narrowed down an area and take weather conditions into consideration.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the UW-Milwaukee police at 414-229-4627 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7211.
