The crisis involving the coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted the high school spring sports schedule and the normal routine students when working out at the high school.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools in Wisconsin closed March 16 to reduce the spread of the disease. Practices and games for spring sports have been suspended by the WIAA.
Yet, there is some hope for student athletes who want to stay in shape while schools are inactive.
Monona Grove High School strength and conditioning coach Andy Bellamy said Silver Eagles athletes are being encouraged to continue working out with body-weight exercises. Several fitness companies are also offering free at-home workouts for youngsters and adults who want to stay active while confined to their homes.
Another option is the at-home workout library, which includes routines involving weight lifting, cardio and yoga. Visit www.docs.google.com and type in "at-home workout library." Some of the programs may charge a fee.
