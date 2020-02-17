Hard-working heavyweight Kristian Schlicht ended up as the man on top in the Feb. 15 WIAA Division 1 boys wrestling regionals at Sun Prairie.
The competitor for the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op nabbed first place in the 285-pound division after defeating Garner Simmons of Oconomowoc in a 4-1 decision. Schlicht, who finished fourth in the 2019 regionals to advance to sectionals, will enter this year’s sectionals with a 34-9 record.
Six other MGM wrestlers also advanced to the sectional round after showings of fourth place or better in their weight classes.
Freshman Jaden Denman took fourth at 113 pounds despite losing his third-place match to Alex Yelk of Sun Prairie in a fall at 2:15. Denman’s teammate, freshman Blare Wood, also captured fourth place in the 120-pound bracket after missing out on a third-place finish to Kettle Moraine’s Luke Garvens in a 2-0 decision.
Freshman Cade Rux advanced to the sectionals after winning third place over Charlie Weber of Kettle Moraine in a 12-4 major decision.
In the 152-pound class, Zachary Gunderson will make a return trip to the sectionals after defeating Seth Niday of Oregon in the second-place match. Gunderson has a 36-6 record this season.
At 182 pounds, Connor Frasier captured third place after winning a 7-2 decision over Tyler Wald of Oregon.
In the 220-pound division, MGM’s Guenther Switzer also ended up third after defeating Blaine Moore of Sun Prairie in a fall at 3:07.
Monona Grove/McFarland finished the regional in fifth place with 113 team points. Stoughton was first with 273, Fort Atkinson was second with 180.5, Oconomowoc took third with 171.5, and Oregon was fourth with 140.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.