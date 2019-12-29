Three McFarland sports teams came within one game of winning a state title in 2019, while none of those Spartan could win a state championship, the community was proud of the young men and women that worked hard in practices and helped make McFarland competitive against some of the most talented schools in Wisconsin.
Here are some of the top sports’ stories of the year:
Boys soccer advances to the state tournament for the second year in a row
Led by head coach Brett Ogorzalek, the WIAA Division 3 Spartans finished with a 17-3-4 record, easily disposed of Edgerton and Sugar River in the regional playoffs and then beat Platteville/Lancaster and Mount Horeb in the sectionals to earn a trip to the Division 3 state final four in Milwaukee for the second straight year.
In the state semifinal game, senior Ethan Nichols and sophomore Zach Nichols each tallied two goals in a 7-2 victory over Rice Lake.
In the state final game, Zach Nichols scored on a direct free kick less than three minutes into the game to give McFarland the early lead over Shorewood. But the Greyhounds scored the tying goal less than a minute before halftime and found the back of the net with three minutes left in regulation to take a 2-1 win.
The Spartans, which also finished undefeated in the Rock Valley Conference for the second straight year, brought home the silver ball trophy for the second straight season.
Volleyball just misses in bid for state title
Sparked by the senior leadership of Erin Eggers, Lizzy Fortune and Peyton Witt, and the talents of juniors Katie Hildebrandt and Nina Crull, the Spartans won 30 matches in a row and finished the season with an overall record of 37-4.
Head coach Trish Fortune’s crew had to follow a difficult path to make its way into the state tournament with wins over Dodgeville and Sauk Prairie in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs.
In the sectionals, the Spartans got by Platteville and needed five sets to oust Lakeside Lutheran to reach the state tournament in Green Bay. McFarland won the state semifinal 3-0 over Bloomer but couldn’t win the state title after a 3-0 loss to Luxemburg-Casco.
Baseball advances to the state finals
Head coach John Feldner’s team entered the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a 14-9 record and then won six games in a row in the postseason to reach the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Appleton.
Along the way, there was a lot of excitement for McFarland baseball led by the strong leadership of seniors Carson Wienke, Reece Samuel and Carson Werwinski.
McFarland won the regional final game with a 1-0 win at Beloit Turner, which was 18-0 in the Rock Valley Conference and beat the Spartans twice in the regular season. McFarland continued its success in the sectionals at Baraboo, where it defeated Elkhorn and then earned a trip to the state tournament by knocking off Madison Edgewood 3-2 after Xavier Schreiber’s well-hit grounder bounced off the second baseman’s ankle to score Carson Wienke.
After rain delayed the state semifinal game by a day, the Spartans were held to two hits in a 6-1 loss to Union Grove. McFarland’s only run was scored on Schreiber’s sacrifice fly in fourth inning. McFarland ended the season with a 20-10 overall mark.
Girls cross-country returns to state
After another successful season of negotiating the terrains of Wisconsin, the McFarland girls cross-country team led by coaches Andrew Garvey and Scott Fischer returned to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids for the second year in a row and fourth time in five years.
Led by seniors Sadie McCaulley, Ella Ceelen and Sarah Yavas, juniors Lili Grossman and Emma Johnson, and sophomores Felicia Zheng and Lilly Innes, the Spartans had 269 team points to place 14th in the 16-team WIAA Division 2 competition.
McCaulley took 22nd place for the Spartans best finish, Ceelen was 50th, Johnson took 55th, Zheng was 69th and Grossman 73rd. McFarland qualified for state after a first-place finish at the sectional meet in Spring Green.
Girls swimming takes second place at state
Head coach Jessica Garvey knew it would be difficult to take down the powerful Madison Edgewood squad in the state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium. Yet, she happily walked off with the silver trophy for second place after her team captured a number of top-five finishes in the Division 2 competition.
Senior Emily Landwehr took second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-butterfly, sophomore Mara Freeman was second in the 100-backstroke and sixth in the 100-freestyle, senior Ella Weaver came in third in the 100-breaststroke, and Spartans 200-medley relay ended up second and the 400-freestyle relay team took fifth.
