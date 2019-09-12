The village of McFarland newsletter, The Outlook, will now be distributed in the McFarland Thistle. The newsletter publishes three times each year with fall to early winter, late winter to spring and summer editions.
Extra copies can be found at the McFarland Municipal Center and the E.D. Locke Public Library. An online PDF version can be found at the village’s website at www.mcfarland.wi.us/outlook.
The Outlook newsletter has been distributed since 1991, and the communication and technologies committee decided to make the change in an effort to reach a greater audience. The newsletter will be in full color and will read like a magazine.
The village of McFarland e-newsletter, The Lookout, is digitally distributed via email every other Thursday morning. Residents can sign up at www.mcfarland.wi.us/enewsletter.
