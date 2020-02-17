McFarland senior Aeryn Olson scored a third-period power-play goal, but the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op could not get past host Brookfield Glacier on Feb. 15.
Olson’s goal cut the Glacier lead to 4-3 at 10:04 of the period, but Brookfield added another goal two minutes later and held on for the 5-3 win.
The Icebergs outshot Brookfield 31-25.
Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper had two goals for the Icebergs, which fell to 4-17-2 overall.
The team plays a first round WIAA playoff game at Onalaska on Thursday, Feb. 20, with faceoff set for 5 p.m.
Metro Lynx 4, Icebergs 0
In its season opener, the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op lost a 10-3 decision to the Madison Metro Lynx at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
The Feb. 11 rematch at Madison Ice Arena was closer, but the Icebergs took a 4-0 loss.
Grace Bonnell, Hannah Kolpien, Lauren Johnson and Hannah Kasdorf all scored for the Metro Lynx. The Icebergs were outshot 41-10 and missed scoring on six power-play opportunities.
