Thursday, Oct. 31
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Teen Scream, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., grades 6-12, Halloween themed-night with games and snacks
Friday, Nov. 1
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Nov. 2
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Recruitment informational open house, McFarland Fire Station, 5915 Milwaukee St., 6-8 p.m., meet members of McFarland Fire and Rescue and learn how to help community
Monday, Nov. 4
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Town hall with Rep. Jimmy Anderson, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Jar of Hearts” by Jennifer Hillier
Thursday, Nov. 7
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Bridge club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Memory screenings, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Caregiver Bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., educational survival program for families coping with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., free light lunch provided, register by calling the library at 838-9030 or contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or bnuttkinson@alz.org
Monday, Nov. 11
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3s
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create mini quiches and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on website one month prior to program
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Free Sales for Families quarter auction and silent auction fundraiser, doors open at 11:30 a.m., auction begins at 1 p.m., Viking Lanes, banquet room, 1410 Highway 51, Stoughton
Thursday, Nov. 14
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
#TBT book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discussion of “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 15
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Nov. 16
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Family board game day, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., play family board games and enter for door prize, bring donation for McFarland Food Pantry
King Fest soup’er chili cook-off and pie bake-off, Christ the King, 5306 Main Street, 5:30-8 p.m., sample variety of soups, chili and pies and vote for your favorite, $8 for adults in advance; $10 at the door, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 6, tickets can be purchased after Mass or at the parish office, soup and chili entry forms are available at the parish office or www.myparish.com, proceeds benefit youth activities
Monday, Nov. 18
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Suicide prevention training, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m., learn the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) step-by-step method to save a life from suicide from Safe Communities, free
Wednesday, Nov. 20
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Adult craft club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create bath soaks at the spa night edition, registration required at circulation desk or by calling 838-9030
Thursday, Nov. 21
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., stuffed animal sleepover theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 22
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Nov. 23
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with shoe box cities, grades 1-5
Monday, Nov. 25
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Bowls for Hunger, McFarland High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. purchase a ceramic bowl for $11 or $10 with canned good and receive dinner, proceeds benefit McFarland Food Pantry
Tuesday, Nov. 26
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.