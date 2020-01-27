To the editor,
I hope those on both the extreme right and extreme left, who see the two major political parties as equally corrupt, saw the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, particularly Congressman Adam Schiff’s summation Jan. 25. No mind, open to the truth, could come away from Schiff’s brilliant and moving lesson and not see that there is, at this juncture, a very, very big difference between the Republican and Democratic parties.
After reiterating the evidence supporting the charges and emphasizing that they “remain unchallenged and have been proved,” Schiff got to his real point. That being, that in spite of the overwhelming reasons that Trump should be removed, for the good of the country and because it is right to do so, it appears the Republican Senate will exonerate him. So, in an effort to guide those senators back onto the path of righteousness, Schiff invoked another great statesman, Robert Kennedy.
Kennedy said, "Moral courage is a more rare commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence."
Or if you prefer, Mark Twain said, “It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.”
Schiff personally (and by association Democrats) demonstrated that courage when, in the well of the Senate, he dared compare moral courage with courage on the battlefield, in an attempt to instill some in GOP lawmakers. In our militaristic society, where war has become a way of life, we sustain war by deferring to heroism in battle as a noble justification for what we know is morally and ethically reprehensible, not unlike the martyrdom of our enemies. Meanwhile those standing in opposition to our wars are reviled as “Chamberlains and terrorist sympathizers.”
Something else Bobby Kennedy said was, “What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.”
Or if you prefer, “Extremism is so easy. You’ve got your position and that’s it. It doesn’t take much thought. And when you go far enough to the right, you meet the same idiots coming around from the left,” Clint Eastwood said.
John Costello
McFarland
