When junior Jackson Werwinski had a hot night offensively, that meant good things for the McFarland High School boys basketball team in the 2019-20 season.
Werwinski scored 20 or more points four times, all victories, with a season-high 36 in an 80-64 win over Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson on Jan. 24.
The 6-foot-1 guard’s blossoming offensive game has earned him a spot on the All-Rock Valley Conference second team.
Werwinski led the Spartans with a 14.2 points per game average. He scored 20 in McFarland’s 68-54 win over Portage in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoff game March 3. He also had 27 in a Feb. 24 victory over Brodhead and a 25-point night in a Dec. 3 game at Jefferson.
McFarland ended the season with an overall record of 12-12 and a conference mark of 9-9.
Two other McFarland players were named all-conference honorable mention: juniors Blake Kes and Pete Pavelec, both 6-foot guards.
Kes, who was second in scoring to Werwinski with 13.1 points per game, scored a season-high 29 points in an 85-73 defeat to East Troy on Jan. 7. In the next game, he pounded in 23 points as the Spartans crushed Brodhead 83-58. He reached double figures in nine of McFarland’s 24 games.
Pavelec’s 13 points per game average was third for McFarland. He tallied 23 points in the Spartans’ postseason win over Portage and scored in double figures 11 times. Pavelec had 10 or more points in four consecutive games between Dec. 17 and Jan. 16.
East Troy’s A.J. Vukovich, who led the Rock Valley Conference with 27.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, was named the league’s player of the year. He was joined on the first team by teammate Quinten Lottig. The Trojans won the conference with a 17-1 record and finished 21-3 overall.
Other first team players included Beloit Turner’s Jordan Majeed and Dai’Vontrelle Strong, Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny and Brian Rusch, and Jefferson’s James Monogue.
