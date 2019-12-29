Balanced scoring has been the key to the McFarland High School boys basketball team’s success this season with several players putting points on the board versus one or two.
Head coach Jeff Meinholdt received the same performance from his team Dec. 27 against visiting non-conference Monona Grove as four Spartans reached double figures and beat the Silver Eagles 63-59.
It was McFarland’s second straight win over the Silver Eagles after seven straight years of losses including a defeat in the 2015 WIAA Division 2 regional tournament.
Jackson Werwinski and Pete Pavelec both had 15 points for McFarland, which trailed MG 26-25 at the break before outscoring the Silver Eagles 38-33 in the second half. Austin Miller and Blake Kes both had 11 points, and 6-foot-7 forward Max Hanson just missed making the double-figure club with eight points.
Six-foot-2 junior guard Luke Tipton paced Monona Grove with 16 points, Lance Nelson had 10, Trey Loken came up with nine and Connor Bracken had eight.
McFarland made 8-of-14 free throws and MG hit 5-of-6. The Silver Eagles took a slight edge in the perimeter shooting battle by making eight shots from the arc. Tipton led MG with four, Nelson had two, and Loken and Jacob Munz each had one.
McFarland had seven threes, as Werwinski notched three, Pavelec had two, and Miller and Garrett Larson had one each.
Monona Grove (2-5) returns to action Friday, Jan. 3, with a non-conference game against visiting Whitewater with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Whippets, which have won two of their first six games, were defeated by McFarland Dec. 20 in Rock Valley Conference battle, 78-71.
The Spartans are at home Tuesday, Jan. 7, against East Troy in another Rock Valley league matchup. The Trojans are 5-0 in the conference, and 8-1 overall. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
