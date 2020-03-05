The McFarland High School boys basketball team held a 31-24 halftime lead against visiting Portage in the WIAA Division 2 regional opener, but juniors Pete Pavelec and Jackson Werwinski were not content to just sit on the lead.
Both scored 15 points in the second half – making up 30 of the Spartans’ total of 37 – as McFarland defeated the Warriors 68-54 Tuesday, March 3.
Pavelec hit four 3-point shots to lead the Spartans with 23 points. Werwinski hit a trio of threes to end with 20 points. Junior Blake Kes added nine points including 5-of-8 free-throw shooting.
Portage’s Brett Walker led his team with 17 points and hit all three of the Warriors’ 3-point baskets. Dale Sheppard added 10 points.
It was McFarland’s first postseason win since March 6, 2015, when it won a 54-50 decision at Fort Atkinson.
The Spartans last beat Portage on Feb. 6, 2016, in a 46-39 win at home.
