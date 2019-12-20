The McFarland Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee is evaluating options for aquatics development at McDaniel Park and Lewis Park.
The committee ruled out the option of a hybrid splash pad and pool at its Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting.
Committee members were formally considering a single facility with a pool less than 2,000 square feet and a separate splash pad.
The total cost would have been $2.5 million to $3 million with annual operating costs of $165,000. User fees would cover 70 percent of costs.
Committee members considered the hybrid amenity at Blue Mound State Park. The pool accommodates 105 users, and the splash pad accommodates 157 users.
Committee members determined the facility would be too small for the community.
“I think we’d fill it up, time and time again,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said.
Building each facility separately costs same amount as spending money for one large pool, so the hybrid option was ruled out in favor of a potential splash pad, neighborhood pool and improved McDaniel Park swimming area.
Lewis Park is the chosen location for planning and consultation of a potential splash pad or pool, because the village owns the property, and it is large enough to accommodate aquatic developments.
The installation of a splash pad would cost about $750,000 with an additional $5,000-$10,000 for annual maintenance.
“If we were to pursue further I think definitely we’d want to spend more time thinking about what the parking impacts are, as well as the effect on bathroom facilities, changing, that kind of thing, some of those support amenities and structures that are probably going to be needed for an improvement such as this,” Schuenke said.
A splash pad would have a lesser impact on other park users than a neighborhood pool.
A larger neighborhood pool, similar to the Goodman Pool in Madison, is also being considered with a deck and additional bathrooms and parking needed to support the facility.
At an estimated cost of $4.2-4.7 million and annual operating costs of about $260,000, a pool is the most expensive option.
Committee members estimate that 70 percent of the costs could be covered by user fees. The remaining 30 percent would be paid for from a tax levy with an operating referendum.
Committee members stated a pool would be a considerable option but may be too expensive. It would also cause the most disruption to other park users.
“When we spend that much money, we’re not required to hold a referendum, but … it would be a good idea to do that because the community needs to buy into something at this magnitude,” village trustee and committee member Dan Kolk said.
Committee members will further consider pool shape and the possibility of a lap pool. The Angie O’Donnell Aquatic Center already has a lap swim area open to residents during scheduled open swim times.
McDaniel Park beach
When the swimming area at McDaniel Park was first constructed, the Department of Natural Resources allowed for installation of pea gravel as opposed to sand to prevent erosion and degradation of shoreline.
The DNR would only permit installing sand closer to the water if a concrete barrier existed where the water meets the shoreline.
“It’s essential a curb,” Schuenke said. “It’s a concrete curb in which on one side there’s water and on the other side there’s sand.”
Another option is to create a barrier that would keep algae and harmful substances out of the swimming area. An additional filtration system could be installed that would remove harmful substances.
The cost of a filtration system would range from $25,000 to $100,000.
Staff and committee members will continue to evaluate the development of aquatics facilities in the following months to determine the best course of action for the village and who would use the facilities.
