Thursday, July 25

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by the McFarland Community Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Community Garden

Literary Gems book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger, new members welcome

Grand Finale: Drama camp presentations, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., summer library drama camp student showcase

Sunday, July 28

The Road Home – Dane County school supply drive, McDaniel Park, 1-5 p.m., Hansen Home Team real estate team has a goal to donate 100 backpacks to The Road Home, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration on Aug. 3 at Our Lady Queen of Peace

Monday, July 29

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Wednesday, July 31

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Thursday, Aug. 1

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by TBA, proceeds benefit McFarland Youth Center

Friday, Aug. 2

August Afternoon Movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.

Summer Family Concert, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., Madtown Mannish Boys, Madison-based blues band, will be playing in the Discovery Garden Park, enjoy ice cream, face painting and outdoor games

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Baby & me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discuss “August Snow” by Stephan Jones

Thursday, Aug. 8

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by McFarland Fiddles on Fire, proceeds benefit TBA

Friday, Aug. 9

August Afternoon Movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Stuff the Bus drive, McFarland High School’s main entrance, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and McFarland Pick ‘N Save and McFarland Walgreens, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug 13.

Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Project Home drywall class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

