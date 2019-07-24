Thursday, July 25
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by the McFarland Community Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Community Garden
Literary Gems book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger, new members welcome
Grand Finale: Drama camp presentations, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., summer library drama camp student showcase
Sunday, July 28
The Road Home – Dane County school supply drive, McDaniel Park, 1-5 p.m., Hansen Home Team real estate team has a goal to donate 100 backpacks to The Road Home, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at The Road Home’s annual Families Moving Forward Celebration on Aug. 3 at Our Lady Queen of Peace
Monday, July 29
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Wednesday, July 31
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
Thursday, Aug. 1
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by TBA, proceeds benefit McFarland Youth Center
Friday, Aug. 2
August Afternoon Movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
Summer Family Concert, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., Madtown Mannish Boys, Madison-based blues band, will be playing in the Discovery Garden Park, enjoy ice cream, face painting and outdoor games
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Baby & me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discuss “August Snow” by Stephan Jones
Thursday, Aug. 8
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by McFarland Fiddles on Fire, proceeds benefit TBA
Friday, Aug. 9
August Afternoon Movie, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Stuff the Bus drive, McFarland High School’s main entrance, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and McFarland Pick ‘N Save and McFarland Walgreens, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 13.
Lego/Duplo workshop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Project Home drywall class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
