My name is Kendra Lamer, and I am the new reporter for The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle. I grew up in Green Bay, with my parents, three sisters, three brothers-in-law, niece and the various family pets we had throughout the years. Growing up, I went camping with my family, took dance classes at a local studio and watched lots of football.
I developed a love for writing at a young age. I have always enjoyed writing all kinds of pieces, from fictional stories to poetry to blogs, but I discovered my passion for journalism in college.
This May, I graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in professional communication and emerging media with a concentration in applied journalism.
During my time in college, I was involved with UW-Stout’s chapter of Her Campus, an online magazine for the college women demographic. I was a writer for three years and oversaw the magazine as president my senior year. I also wrote for Volume One, a culture and arts magazine located in the Chippewa Valley. Last summer, I was the journalism/communications intern for The Compass Newspaper, the newspaper for the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay. I have also had articles from classes published by the Chippewa Herald, the Dunn County News and the Dunn County Historical Society’s website.
Throughout my education, I had the opportunity to tell the stories of people and places in the UW-Stout community and Green Bay area, and I am excited to tell the stories of those living in McFarland, Monona and Cottage Grove. I cannot wait to explore these places, meet the residents, cover the community and find the best spots to grab a cup of coffee.
I currently live in Milton. When I’m not writing or drinking coffee, you can find me going for a run, taking my black lab for walks, trying out new recipes and taking care of my ever-growing collection of houseplants. My family still spends our summers camping just outside of Door County and watching football every Sunday.
If you have any story ideas, or just want to grab a cup of coffee, contact me at klamer@hngnews.com.
