Nic Hall's running magic frustrated Whitewater in the McFarland High School football team's Rock Valley Conference showdown against the visiting Whippets Friday Sept. 20. Hall scored two touchdowns and made some key receptions that set up other scores as the Spartans cruised to a 35-0 triumph on a warm, muggy night.
Connor Frasier got the Spartans off to a good start with a 33-yard touchdown run at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter.
With 7:34 remaining in the second quarter, Hall tallied on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson.
Whitewater fumbled the ball away on its next possession giving McFarland great field position at the Whippets 40. However, penalties and other mistakes sent the Spartans backwards leading to a third down and 34 yards to go for a first down at the McFarland 34 yard line. But Price-Johnson found a wide open Hall, who weaved around Whippet defenders for a 55-yard gain to the Whitewater 11. Price-Johnson hit Xavier Schreiber with a 9-yard pass in the end zone to give McFarland a 21-0 lead with 2:35 left before halftime.
After Whitewater punted the ball on its next possession, Price-Johnson connected again with Hall, who scampered 57 yards for a touchdown, giving McFarland a 28-0 cushion with 28 seconds left until the break.
On McFarland's first possession of the second half, Hall broke through for a 51-yard run leading to another touchdown pass to Schreiber from six yards to put the Spartans in control 35-0. The remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
McFarland plays at Big Foot next Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
