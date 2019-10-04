Four school buses and the barn they were housed in were declared a total loss after a fire Thursday, Oct. 3.
At about 11:45 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Oregon, Deerfield, Marshall, Middleton, McFarland, New Glarusand Brooklyn responded to a bus barn fire at 1840 Schuster Road in the Town of Dunn. Upon their arrival, a bus barn housing four school buses was fully engulfed, with heavy smoke coming from it.
All residents in the nearby home were able to safely evacuate.
The barn and the buses are deemed a total loss, with an estimated value of $315,000. Schuster Road was closed at about midnight between Highway MM and East Netherwood Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.