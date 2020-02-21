Victimized by recent outbreaks of the flu, the McFarland High School boys swimming team pulled itself together Friday Feb. 20 and finished sixth in points at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.The Spartans best finish came in the 200-yard medley relay as seniors Alton Slane and Truitt Landolt, junior Logan Schulz and sophomore Ansel Kreft finished third with a time of 1:39.97. Madison Edgewood won the race in 1:33.77 with Baraboo taking second.
The 400-freestyle relay team pulled out a sixth-place finish as Slane, Kreft, junior Kobie Smith and Landolt completed the distance in 3:19.06. Madison Edgewood's quartet was the winner with a time of 3:08.79.
Schulz had McFarland's best individual finish in the 100-breaststroke as his time of 1:00.67 was good enough for sixth. Ben Ramninger of DeForest won that race in 56.55 seconds.
In other finishes, the Spartans' 200-freestyle relay team of Schulz, Smith, freshman Patrick Zabawa and senior Bryce Thompson finished ninth, Slane was ninth and Landolt 12th in the 500-freestyle, Slane was 10th in the 200-freestyle and Kreft took 10th in the 100-butterfly.
McFarland accumulated a total of 127 points to finish sixth. Madison Edgewood won the state title with 293 points, and Cedarburg was second with 265. Elkhorn was third, Whitefish Bay fourth and Baraboo fifth.
