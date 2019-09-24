McFarland trustees will hold an open hearing regarding potential changes to the village’s outdoor alcohol consumption ordinance. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14, during the village board meeting beginning at 7 p.m. in the McFarland Municipal Center.
The village looked at the ordinance and gathered input from business owners in 2018. Eighteen months ago, the McFarland House Café began planning an outdoor patio addition.
The owner appeared at the Aug. 12 board meeting to receive clarification and ask trustees to reconsider codes. At the Aug. 26 village board meeting, trustees went through the ordinance page by page to determine what potential changes could be made and clarify vague sections. Potential changes were sent to the Public Safety Committee for recommendation.
The Public Safety Committee recommended the village board hold an open hearing for public input.
Three neighbors voiced concerns about noise levels, neighborhood safety and extension of consumption hours at the village board meeting Monday, Sept. 23.
