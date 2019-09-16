Sadie McCaulley had enough fuel in her tank to come up with a great finish for the McFarland High School girls cross country team at the Saturday, Sept. 14, meet at Spring Green.
The senior crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 20:51.3 as the Spartans finished third lowest in team points with 124.
Wisconsin Dells won the meet as Laura Beghin and Lindsay Cunningham hustled to second- and third-place finishes to give the Chiefs 74 team points. Mount Horeb took second with 98.
As for McCaulley, she was one of only seven runners to complete the course in under 21 minutes. Race winner Madison Krey of River Valley finished in 19:50.
Other McFarland competitors included Lili Grossman, who came in 25th with a time of 21:50.7, and Ella Ceelen was close behind in 27th finishing in 21:52.7.
McFarland’s fourth and fifth runners included Emma Johnson in 33rd with a time of 22:09.7 and Felicia Yheng who ended up 34th in 22:13.9. Sara Yavas had a 53rd place finish in 23:04.4.
The Spartan boys team was led by senior Matthew Klumpyan whose time of 17:07.5 placed him in 13th place.
Yet, four other runners finished 50th or below as the Spartans took 10th place with 291 team points. Evan Kania was 50th in 18:23.9, Derek Sandine took 62nd in 18:44.5, Ryan Olsen was 66th with a time of 18:49.5, and Skyler Li came in 100th place in 19:53.9.
Madison La Follette had the lowest team score with 39 as four runners finished in the top 10, including second-place Chris Wolfe, fourth-place Karl Olson, eighth-place Christian Jaeger and 10th-place Bryce Doyle. Max Murphy was the individual race winner for Pleasant Valley, which ended in second place with 61 team points. Sauk Prairie ended third with 92.
Next on the schedule is a Saturday, Sept. 21, invitational for the boys and girls at the Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb. Events begin at 8 a.m.
