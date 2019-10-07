East Troy, the WIAA Division 3 defending state champions, came to McFarland on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in a battle for the lead in the Rock Valley Conference. What they ran into was a Spartan team full of energy and confidence as the match unfolded.
The Trojans won the first set, but McFarland regrouped and took the next three to beat East Troy 3-1 in a wild, exciting contest.
Unforced errors killed McFarland in the first set as East Troy took a 25-14 win. After that, head coach Trish Fortune said she tried to straighten out her team and get it back on the right path.
“I said, ‘You know, girls. We have to play like we know how to play. Otherwise, it’s not going to be a match tonight. We’re going to be out of here early,’” Fortune said. “We paid a little more attention to us than them, and we started running our routes, getting good second touches, and in the next three sets, we were able to win.”
McFarland’s play improved as Avery Pennekamp, Nina Crull and Katie Hildebrandt knocked down several kills after set ups by Lizzy Fortune, and libero Erin Eggers kept several rallies alive with key returns. That's the way it would be for the rest of the match as McFarland won the second set 25-17 and took a 25-23 win in a third set that included 19 ties and neither team leading by more than two points.
In the fourth set, the Spartans opened a 14-8 advantage and used a 6-2 run to lead 20-11. East Troy pulled within 23-15, but McFarland scored the final two points to win 25-15.
East Troy is a traditional volleyball powerhouse and among the best teams in the state. Fortune said the Spartans have been on the short end of matches against the Trojans, but the team was not going to be denied victory.
She added that McFarland had good ball control and great second touches, and the Trojans were uncharacteristically making unforced errors.
“I think it was really important for our girls to put it away so convincingly in that fourth set, so they knew they could play with the top teams in the state,” Fortune said. “It’s good for this program and the players’ confidence to get wins like this.”
Pennekamp, who led the Spartans with three blocks, said McFarland was ready to play East Troy, but admitted to some pregame jitters.
“We were definitely nervous. I was nervous,” Pennekamp said. “But we just decided to have fun and play the way McFarland plays.”
Nina Crull had 14 kills for McFarland, Lizzy Fortune came up with 32 assists, and Hildebrandt ended with five service aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.