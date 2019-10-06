After a loss the previous Friday at Big Foot, the McFarland High School football team – hoping for a berth in the postseason – needed to turn things around quickly when it took on Clinton in its Friday, Oct. 4, homecoming game.
Despite some penalties and turnovers, the Spartans scored three second-quarter touchdowns and two more in the third to take a 35-0 win over the Cougars.
The win improved the Spartans record to 4-3 with Rock Valley Conference leading Evansville coming to town Friday.
McFarland needs to win one of its next two games against the Blue Devils or Brodhead-Juda to be eligible for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
In McFarland’s previous two games against Whitewater and Big Foot, the offensive focal point was wide receiver Nic Hall, who caught 12 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns.
This time, Clinton’s defensive approach opened the Spartans running attack as quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson led the way with 18 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown.
“Jeremiah is a dual threat guy who can run the option,” head coach Paul Ackley said. “It was what the defense gave. When Jeremiah gets his mind right and he has the ball, he’s a tough kid.”
Price-Johnson said he knew it was best to run the ball after seeing Clinton’s defensive makeup.
“I noticed they didn’t have really a lot of size,” Price-Johnson said. “We tried to pass the ball, but it wasn’t there, so I decided to run the ball.”
Primarily a running team, Clinton was handcuffed by the McFarland defense, which allowed only 81 yards on 33 carries for just 2.5 yards per play. Ackley said it proves that McFarland has one of the best defensive lines lead by all-conference players Xavier Schreiber, Connor Frasier and Zach Gunderson.
“That took the wind out of their sails,” Ackley said. “They don’t pass the ball well. Once we took their run game away from them, that allowed us to do some things we wanted to do defensively.”
The defense also made life miserable for Clinton quarterback Jack Henschler, who completed only 9-of-23 passes for 67 passes as McFarland linemen penetrated the Cougars offensive line and forced Henschler to make inaccurate throws.
In the first quarter, both teams were stuck in the mud offensively and combined for five punts. Yet, a 23-yard run by Price-Johnson and an 11-yard pass play to Nic Hall put the ball on the Clinton 35 in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Hall ran the ball into the end zone from there to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
The game changer for McFarland came in the middle of the second quarter after Clinton could not score on a fourth-down run play from inside the McFarland 1-yard line.
The Spartans took over on downs pinned in its own end of the field, but Price-Johnson scampered 60 yards on a third-down play to move the ball to the Clinton 35. Price-Johnson runs of 11 and 14 yards put the ball inside the Cougars 3 where Owen Tran scored to put McFarland up 14-0 with 1:12 before halftime.
Clinton took the ensuing kickoff and fumbled on its first play from scrimmage with the Spartans recovering at the Clinton 22. After another key 8-yard run by Price-Johnson, Connor Frasier pounded the ball into the end zone on a 3-yard run to give McFarland a 21-0 lead with six seconds before halftime.
McFarland widened its lead to 28-0 on a 27-yard run by Price-Johnson with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
Price-Johnson hit JT Pimental on two pass plays, one for 49 yards and the other for 12 yards and a touchdown to give McFarland a 35-0 lead. The remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
The one drawback was penalties as the Spartans were whistled for 11 infractions for 115 yards.
“Our discipline got away from us,” Ackley said. “We have to tighten that up, because those penalties are going to kill us. Right now, we are averaging nine penalties a game. It’s way too much and it’s unfortunate.”
Evansville – a 40-14 winner over Big Foot on Friday night – is 7-0 on the season. The team is led by quarterback Tyr Severson, and wide receivers Sully Geske and Carson Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.